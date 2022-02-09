Warriors at Jazz: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors visit Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (41-13) are on a nine-game winning streak – the longest active streak in the NBA – and are a perfect 2-0 over the Jazz (33-21) this season.

Klay Thompson will miss Wednesday’s game in Utah for injury management purposes. With the Warriors playing a back-to-back over the next two nights, the team has opted to play Thompson on Thursday against the Knicks.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s must-see Warriors vs. Jazz game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Warriors at Jazz injury report

Warriors: Kevon Looney (left quadriceps contusion) is questionable. Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasm), Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury management), and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Jazz: Rudy Gay (right knee soreness) is questionable. Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) and Joe Ingles (left knee ACL tear) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Otto Porter Jr.

C Kevon Looney

G Stephen Curry

G Jordan Poole

Utah Jazz

F Bojan Bogdanovic

G Royce O’Neale

C Udoka Azubuike

G Donovan Mitchell

G Mike Conley

