Warriors’ James Wiseman to return ‘pretty soon’ following wrist injury

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Tuesday said that he is progressing each day following a left wrist injury suffered on Jan. 30 versus the Detroit Pistons and is close to returning to the court.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Wiseman will not play on Wednesday but could join the team on its upcoming four-game East Coast road trip beginning on Friday versus the Orlando Magic.

The second overall pick has experienced no setbacks in his recovery from the injury but revealed that the team doctor wants to see some of the inflammation subside before gaining clearance to play. He has started to dribble and shoot again during the non-contact portion of practice.

“I’m just watching everybody that is in my position and just seeing how the system goes,” Wiseman said. “So, when I get back out there, there won’t be anything different. I can’t wait to get on the floor, which should be pretty soon.”

Wiseman, in 20 games this season, is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He ranks fifth in scoring average among all rookies while he is second in rebounding.

