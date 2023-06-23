Warriors agree to sign undrafted free agent Johnson

The Warriors' busy Thursday afternoon continued into draft night and even thereafter.

Golden State agreed to sign undrafted free agent Javan Johnson, a 6-foot-6 forward out of DePaul, to a one-year deal, his agent Daniel Hazan told TNT and Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes late Thursday night.

Undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2023

Johnson played in 33 games for the Blue Demons last season, averaging 14.2 points on 43-percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 36.0 minutes.

The 24-year-old played at three different colleges. He started his collegiate career at Troy before transferring to Iowa State where he redshirted his first season, and then transferred to DePaul in the 2021-22 season where he played only 10 games due to a hand injury.

While Johnson likely will spend the 2023-24 season in Santa Cruz with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Warriors see something in him and were willing to roll the dice.

Earlier in the day, the Warriors were part of a blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and picks to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul and the No. 57 pick, in which they selected Trayce Jackson-Davis. They also drafted Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski with their No. 19 overall pick.

