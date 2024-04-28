Warriors add Clemson’s PJ Hall in latest NBA mock draft from The Ringer

While the NFL Draft is currently taking over the sports world, its a good reminder to look ahead at what the NBA draft could potentially look like with a mock draft. Although the Golden State Warriors currently don’t have a first round pick, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr will have the chance to add a player in the second round.

In the latest NBA mock draft from Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer, the Warriors landed First-team All-ACC forward PJ Hall in the second round. According to O’Connor, Hall would be a “natural fit” with the Warriors.

Via The Ringer:

Hall’s playmaking skill from the frontcourt would be a natural fit for Golden State’s style. It wouldn’t be a shocker if Hall, much like Trayce Jackson-Davis, were to earn minutes right away.

Read O’Connor’s full mock draft via The Ringer here.

In his fourth collegiant season, Hall helped lead the Tigers to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 18.3 points on 48.8% shooting from the field with 6.4 reboundd and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Hall tallied a season-high 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with a season-high 17 rebounds in an explosive performance against Georgia Tech last season. Hall tallied seven double-double performances for the Tigers last season.

The NBA draft is set for Wednesday, June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire