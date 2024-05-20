Warrenton softball wraps up season on high note

Warrenton High School softball had a great end to the season with four straight wins.

After beating Neah-Kah-Nie twice on May 14, the Warriors took care of Corbett twice on Thursday to finish league play with a winning record. With the four-game winning streak to end the season, Warrenton finished fourth in league with a record of 8-7 and 13-12 overall.

In game one against Corbett, the Warriors were victorious 15-4, and in game two they shut out the Cardinals 18-0.

The Warriors scored 11 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away in the first game. Kiki Olson led the Warriors on the mound and at the plate with a home run and by striking out 12 Corbett batters. The Warriors had 17 hits and saw Sara Kornder, Emma Smith, London O’Brien and Anjolena Wakefield all join Olson with multihit games.

Game two was over quick as the Warriors needed just three innings to close out the Cardinals. O’Brien and Gracelyn Brown combined to throw a shutout and send the Warriors over the .500 mark.

Astoria outlasts Dayton in rain and error soaked game

Thursday was the last game of the regular season for Astoria High School softball and it was a grinder. The Fishermen survived five errors and stormy conditions to beat a feisty Dayton team 11-9 and end the regular season with a 19-6 overall record.

Hailey Svensen led the way once again with three hits and two runs batted in. She was joined by Kya Lindell and Aryana Adams in the multihit category. Taryen Wray and Maddie Wilkin combined on the mound for the win.

The Fishermen will now reset and get ready for a run in the state playoffs. After losing in the quarterfinals to The Dalles last season, Astoria is looking to make a deeper run this year. A game against Marist Catholic on Tuesday will be the first of what the Fishermen hope are more games.