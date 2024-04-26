Walsall boss Sadler agrees new contract

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two club.

The 39-year-old was appointed a year ago, initially on an interim basis after the sacking of Michael Flynn.

A former Walsall player, he has guided them to 10th in the table this season, three points outside the play-off places ahead of Saturday's trip to AFC Wimbledon.

"I'm delighted to continue the progression and move it forward into next season," Sadler said.

"We want consistency running throughout the club. We're trying to, piece by piece, put things together.

"That continuity and progress can only be the route and foundation for success."

Walsall have been in the fourth tier since relegation in 2019 and their current points total of 65 is their highest since then.

They have won 18 games and scored 68 goals - their best since 2015-16.

"In addition to seeing some positive strides on the field, Mat is setting the pace for the aggressive, hard-working, high-integrity culture that we want at the football club, by the work he puts in when nobody is watching," said co-chairman Ben Boycott.

"He routinely opens the training ground by himself in the dark in the morning, and is often up into the early hours working as well."

He added: "In my view, the 2024 off-season is but a brief interlude as we continue building this football club onward and upward, and I’m very pleased to be doing that work with Mat."