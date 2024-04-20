Walk-off single gives Arkansas softball 1-0 victory over Alabama

Lauren Camenzind hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help No. 14 Arkansas edge No. 15 Alabama, 1-0, in Friday night’s series-opener at Bogle Park.

Camenzind’s one-out single into center field scored Raigan Kramer from second base for the winning run. Kramer drew a leadoff walk from Alabama starter Kayla Beaver to start the rally. Beaver (14-5) suffered the loss in 8 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks (31-11 overall, 10-6 conference) tallied nine hits against Beaver. Nia Carter and Cylie Halvorson each had 2-for-4 performances at the plate for Arkansas.

Morgan Leinstock threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout to bookend the Hogs’ victory. Leinstock (11-2) struck out six batters and allowed one walk.

It was the second straight meeting between the Crimson Tide (30-11, 7-9) and the Razorbacks that went to extra innings dating back to last season.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for an 8 p.m. CDT start Saturday and will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire