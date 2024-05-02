Wagner's final press conference of regular season

[Getty Images]

Norwich City head coach David Wagner will speak to the media at 12:30 GMT on Thursday ahead of the Canaries' final game of the Championship regular season.

City need at least a point at Birmingham on Saturday to seal a place in the play-offs.

Wagner will provide an update on the status of striker Ashley Barnes. The 34-year-old came on as a substitute in the draw against Swansea on Saturday, but then limped off after just 14 minutes.

After the game, Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk that Barnes has been struggling with an achilles injury.

Stay tuned to this page for updates from the presser later.