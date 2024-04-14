Von Miller suggests Bills GM Brandon Beane wants to trade up to draft a wide receiver

A year ago, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane brought linebacker Von Miller to work with the Bills' contingent at the Scouting Combine, and afterward Beane was so impressed with Miller's work that he predicted Miller will be an NFL general manager some day. Which makes a recent social media post from Miller particularly interesting.

Miller posted a video that he captioned, "Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR. In Beane we TRUST."

Does Miller actually have any inside information about Beane's plans? If he does, posting that on social media would be an odd choice. But Beane's own comments make clear that he is open to including Miller in the Bills' pre-draft process.

After trading Stefon Diggs to Houston and letting Gabriel Davis leave for Jacksonville in free agency, Beane could definitely stand to upgrade at wide receiver. The Bills likely don't have the draft capital needed to trade up for top wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, but they might be able to land a wide receiver like Brian Thomas Jr. or Xavier Worthy.

The Bills currently own the 28th pick in the first round of the draft.