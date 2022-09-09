Von Miller: Everyone expected success and took it one play at a time

It didn’t take long for Von Miller to show the Bills why they signed him as a free agent this summer.

After the Bills went up 7-0 to open the game, the Rams moved the ball into their territory and seemed to be picking up some offensive momentum. Miller squashed it by bullrushing past left tackle Joe Noteboom and sacking former teammate Matthew Stafford to help force a punt.

It was the first of two Miller sacks and the first of seven Bills sacks in a 31-10 win. Those sacks came without the Bills relying on the blitz as the combination of Miller and the defensive line was enough to overwhelm the Rams over the course of the evening.

“You can look in their eyes and you could tell that everybody was hungry, and everybody wanted this game,” Miller said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “Everybody expected success today, and went out there and took it one play at a time, and here we are.”

Miller was signed to juice the pass rush in Buffalo this season. There’s a lot of football left to play this year, but the debut was a smash.

