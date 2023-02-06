Vols ranked No. 5 after Florida loss, Auburn win

Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) is ranked fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols’ latest ranking comes after defeating Auburn and losing at Florida last week.

Tennessee will play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (7 p.m. EST, SEC Network) and host Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 22-2 780 (15) — 2 Houston 22-2 765 (13) +1 3 Alabama 20-3 728 +2 4 Arizona 21-3 670 +3 5 Tennessee 19-4 647 -3 6 Texas 19-4 645 +3 7 UCLA 19-4 594 +2 8 Kansas 18-5 518 — 9 Virginia 17-4 505 -5 10 Marquette 19-5 477 +2 11 Kansas State 18-5 459 -5 12 Baylor 17-6 453 -1 13 Iowa State 16-6 451 — 14 Saint Mary’s 21-4 419 +4 15 Xavier 19-5 396 — 16 Gonzaga 19-5 286 -2 17 Providence 17-6 248 — 18 Indiana 16-7 207 +4 19 TCU 17-6 206 -3 20 Miami 18-5 192 +1 21 UConn 18-6 125 +2 22 NC State 19-5 83 +7 23 San Diego St. 18-5 68 +3 24 Duke 17-6 67 +4 24 Clemson 18-6 67 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois.

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1.

