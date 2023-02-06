Vols ranked No. 5 after Florida loss, Auburn win
Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) is ranked fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Vols’ latest ranking comes after defeating Auburn and losing at Florida last week.
Tennessee will play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (7 p.m. EST, SEC Network) and host Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
22-2
780 (15)
—
2
Houston
22-2
765 (13)
+1
3
20-3
728
+2
4
Arizona
21-3
670
+3
5
Tennessee
19-4
647
-3
6
19-4
645
+3
7
UCLA
19-4
594
+2
8
Kansas
18-5
518
—
9
Virginia
17-4
505
-5
10
Marquette
19-5
477
+2
11
Kansas State
18-5
459
-5
12
Baylor
17-6
453
-1
13
Iowa State
16-6
451
—
14
Saint Mary’s
21-4
419
+4
15
Xavier
19-5
396
—
16
Gonzaga
19-5
286
-2
17
Providence
17-6
248
—
18
Indiana
16-7
207
+4
19
TCU
17-6
206
-3
20
Miami
18-5
192
+1
21
UConn
18-6
125
+2
22
NC State
19-5
83
+7
23
San Diego St.
18-5
68
+3
24
Duke
17-6
67
+4
24
18-6
67
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois.
Others Receiving Votes
Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1.