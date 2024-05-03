Vlaun, Shufelt, Gandert, Marthaler headline first day of metro track and field

May 2—As is often the case on the far edges of a track and field facility, where the pole vault ramps are usually situated, Grant Vlaun tends to literally stand by himself.

When the La Cueva junior performs, most all of his challengers have already crashed out, leaving just him and the bar and his individual pursuits.

Thursday evening was an example of this. His competitors at the Albuquerque Metro Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium went out at 12 feet.

Not Vlaun.

He cleared 13 feet, then 13-6, then 14-6 on his final attempt, tying his personal best mark of the season.

That was as high as he went, however, as he was unable in three tries to get over 15 feet. But this was yet another week where Vlaun gained clear separation on his rivals.

"I have it (15) in me, I know I do," Vlaun said. "I think I just need a little extra motivation."

He's been the most accomplished pole vaulter this spring, and he'll certainly be a favorite at the Class 5A state meet at the University of New Mexico in two weeks.

"It doesn't matter where you come from (in this event). It doesn't matter who you are. If you're willing to work, you'll do great things," Vlaun said. "I didn't think I'd be good at it. But I tried it just to have fun, and I'm still having fun."

Metros got underway on an extremely pleasant afternoon and evening on the West Side. There were eight field finals, plus the 3,200 (open and relays) on the track.

Jaylee Gandert of Cleveland broke a meet record last weekend at the Harper meet at Albuquerque Academy, and continues to look strong in the girls javelin. On Thursday, her winning toss was 140 feet, 4 inches — about 16 feet longer than second place.

The Storm's Strat Shufelt went 58 feet, 2 1/2 inches to claim the boys shot put, beating his football teammate, Moses Sparks, by almost four feet. (As a side note, Sparks, by almost five feet, recorded his best throw of the season).

"At this point, it's not really about how far you throw. It's about winning," said Shufelt, who is set to report to UTEP at the end of this month to get started on his college football career. "(But) I definitely want to get to 60 (feet). I feel like I can. I'm excited to see what happens."

Cleveland also went 1-2 in the boys javelin, with Isaac Medrano (174-1) and Jordan Mora (172-3).

Victoria Marthaler of La Cueva, coming off a terrific high jump showing at the Harper last week (5-5), followed that up with another first-place finish Thursday at metros (5-2). Arianna Valenzuela of Rio Rancho (37-2 on her first attempt of the event) won the shot put at that distance, with Gandert placing second. The long jump champions were Zayla Mitchell of Hobbs (17-8) and Tyler Griffith of Cleveland (22-10).

The winners of the open 3,200s were Carysa Marquez of Volcano Vista and Spencer Gilbertson of La Cueva.

Marquez has struggled with a shin injury that dates back to the cross country season. But, she said, she is getting close to fully healthy.

"I'm feeling pretty good," she said. Her winning time was 11 minutes, 55.94 seconds. "Definitely not where I want to be, but pretty good at this point."

Thursday marked her best showing in the 3,200 this spring, she said. "I've been having a rough track season," she said, "so confidence-wise, this does help."

For Gilbertson, this was his first 3,200 race of 2024, and he didn't know until Tuesday that he'd even be competing in this event.

"It's a great race," he said. "I didn't think I'd be running, but I'm glad I did."

The state qualifying time was 9:56.8. Gilbertson finished in 9:56.75.

Metro newcomer Hobbs also took first in the boys 4x800-meter relay. Albuquerque Academy won the girls' 4x800.

NOTES: The remaining six field events are at 4:15 or 6:45 p.m. Friday. The running finals begin at 5:30 p.m. ... Frederick Ford of Albuquerque High and Ryleigh Jones of Volcano Vista are the top qualifiers for the 100-meter dash final.