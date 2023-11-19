Vita Vea is active for Bucs vs. 49ers

The Buccaneers officially will have defensive lineman Vita Vea for today's game against the 49ers. The team added him to the injury report Sunday with an illness.

They also will see the return of cornerback Carlton Davis, who missed a game with a toe injury, though starting safety Ryan Neal (thumb) is out. Dee Delaney is expected to start for Neal.

The Bucs' other inactives are offensive guard Matt Feiler, outside linebacker Cam Gill, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, tight end David Wells and quarterback John Wolford. Wolford will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The 49ers are healthy aside from offensive guard Aaron Banks (toe).

The team's other inactives besides Banks are quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, linebacker Jalen Graham, defensive tackle Kalia Davis and tight end Brayden Willis. Allen will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.