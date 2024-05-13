Virginia Tech Softball eyes success in Los Angeles Regional for fifth consecutive NCAA appearance

BLACKSBURG, VA. — The No. 15 Virginia Tech softball team has once again punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament, marking their fifth consecutive appearance. With anticipation mounting, they’ve clinched a No. 2 seed in the highly competitive Los Angeles Regional.

Head coach Pete D’Amour said, “I figured it’d be a plane trip. I didn’t figure it to be to California. But what’s the difference between Missouri and California? A couple more hours.”

As they gear up for the Los Angeles Regional, the Hokies are prepared to showcase their skill against some of the nation’s finest softball programs. Their first test comes against San Diego State.

“There’s a mystique out there for sure. A lot of tradition, a lot of history. San Diego State is pretty good, too, you know, And so was Grand Canyon,” coach D’Amour added.

Under the guidance of head coach Pete D’Amour, the Hokies have honed their skills and developed a winning mentality throughout the season.

“So we just take it one game at a time. And but I think being out there and being in that environment for us will help us. Just knowing where we’re going is it gives you something to prepare for. But like I told the players today, it really doesn’t matter. We go, we play our game, we can go out and compete against anybody. And so we’ll have a good day of practice tomorrow and hopefully get on a plane Tuesday and have good practices out there and be ready to play,” said coach D’Amour.

First pitch is set to be thrown Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. eastern time.

