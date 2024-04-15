Virginia Tech’s P.J. Prioleau has a breakout performance in the Spring Game
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies football team wrapped up their spring football season with the Spring Game Saturday won by the maroon team 21-14 over the orange team. The maroon team’s successes were attributed to impressive offensive performances by running back P.J. Prioleau who led the team in rushing yards with 62 yards, his longest being a 31-yard rushing touchdown for the first score of the game. Prioleau put up a second touchdown with a 22-yard receiving touchdown connection with Kyron Drones.
