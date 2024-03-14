Virginia State to play Benedict College in 2024 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

CANTON — The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced this year's matchup for its annual BCFHOF Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.. Virginia State will play Benedict College at 4 p.m. Sept. 1, according to a press release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It is the first time the two NCAA Division II schools have faced each other since 2013 and the third meeting overall between the two programs.

“The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend is the premier showcase for all of Northeast Ohio to celebrate the excellence that resides at America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Adrian Allison, Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Relationship Officer, said in the press release. “We are excited to welcome Benedict College and Virginia State University’s students, staff, alumni and fans as we honor the legacies of the members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s Classic, like the previous four, promises to be a fun-filled weekend capped by a championship-caliber football game.”

Benedict wrapped its season with first-year head coach Ron Dickerson Jr. with an 11-1 record. After claiming the SIAC conference title, the Tigers went on to play in the NCAA Division II playoffs, where they lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round. Virginia State finished 8-2 last season and is expected to return nine of its starters who earned All-CIAA honors. Henry Fraizer III is entering his third season as the Trojans head coach.

It's the second year in a row a Virginia team from the CIAA will play a team from the SIAC in the BCFHOF Classic. Last season, Virginia Union defeated Morehouse College 45-13.

Tickets are on sale now at the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Virginia State to play Benedict College in BCFHOF Classic in Canton