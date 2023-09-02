Virginia football player Olasunkonmi Agunloye injured celebrating vs Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium's fresh turf might look pretty, but the consequences from dancing on the new field could be costly.

In the last seconds of the first quarter during the Tennessee game against Virginia, Cavaliers senior defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye was carted off the field.

Agunloye recovered a UVA fumble by UT punt returner Dee Williams and rushed to the sidelines to celebrate with his fellow teammates. He quickly broke out into a dance.

The Virginia player Olasunkonmi Agunloye who recovered the Tennessee fumble looks to have blown his ACL celebrating pic.twitter.com/wfs6Z8TWol — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) September 2, 2023

Agunloye's knee buckled and was quickly assisted by others while coming off the field. However, his knee buckled once again while trying to walk off and trainer's had to assist him.

Aguunloye's status was unclear.

In his last 19 games played, Agunloye had 34 total tackles and one sack.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Nissan Stadium turf: Virginia player injured celebrating vs Tennessee