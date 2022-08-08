Vince Wilfork Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony gets date

One of the greatest defensive linemen in New England Patriots’ franchise history, Vince Wilfork, is set to be immortalized as a member of the franchise’s personal Hall of Fame.

The announcement of the Patriot legend’s entry was made back in May. But on Monday, the team released more details surrounding the upcoming induction ceremony.

The ceremony is slated to take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Enel Plaza at Gillette Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. Following the induction, the Patriots will also pay tribute to Wilfork that Sunday during halftime of their Week 3 regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilfork spent 11 seasons with the Patriots after being drafted by the team with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft. He’s had a stellar NFL career with two Super Bowl wins, multiple All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections.

This will be the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and considering what Wilfork meant to the team and greater community, it should be a memorable one.

List

Patriots stat leaders through first nine training camp practices

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire