Villanova outlasts Houston to head back to the Final Four

Reuters

A year after infection with the coronavirus, when antibodies in the blood are barely detectable, the immune system continues to "remember" the virus and should respond to some extent upon re-encountering it, a study from China suggests. Most individuals still had low levels of antibodies, and most of those younger than 60 still had some antibodies that could neutralize the virus, according to a report published on Wednesday in The Lancet Microbe https://bit.ly/3uJpfez. "Current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are mainly focused on neutralizing antibodies," the researchers noted.