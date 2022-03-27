Villanova outlasts Houston to head back to the Final Four
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 2 Villanova’s 50-44 win over 5 Houston in the Elite 8 to book a ticket to the program’s 7th Final Four.
In this UConn vs Indiana post game interview, SNY's Maria Marino talks with Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma about the adjustments the team had to make after a "brutal" first half. Auriemma said defending the Indiana guards was a very difficult task but their 16-0 run to start the second half, finally gave them some breathing room. They also talk about where Paige Bueckers game is and look ahead to Monday's Elite 8 matchup against No. 1 seeded NC State.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 5 Houston’s 72–60 upset win over 1 Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Villanova is slated to head to the Final Four in New Orleans after Elite Eight matchups Saturday. The Wildcats hung on vs. a tough Houston defense.
Villanova is headed to the Final Four but may do so without its All-Big East guard.
Villanova is the first men's team to make the Final Four, and either Duke or Arkansas will join Wildcats. The women wrapped up the Sweet 16 Saturday.
On Saturday morning, class of 2022 combo guard Kennedy Cambridge committed to Kentucky.
The former Fox singing competition will inherit its biggest audience of the season with Sunday's post-Oscars episode.
Once 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds, overlooked and underrecruited, the Franklin resident will get the toughest assignment vs. North Carolina
The former McDonald's All-American reportedly is set to explore his options for leaving Louisville.
Villanova earned coach Jay Wright’s fourth trip to the Final Four with a 50-44 victory over Houston, withstanding the Cougars’ ultra-physical style.
The Supreme Court keeps getting more powerful, but confirmation hearings for new justices consistently fail to match the gravity of what's at stake.Why it matters: Nine people have the final say on all the biggest and most controversial issues in America — abortion, marriage, health care, immigration, voting rights, the boundaries of free speech. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But what’s supposed to be Congress' one chance to vet those people on their
Sakamoto became the sixth Japanese woman to win worlds, while Loena Hendrickx was the first Belgian to medal and Liu the first U.S. woman in six years.
A year after infection with the coronavirus, when antibodies in the blood are barely detectable, the immune system continues to "remember" the virus and should respond to some extent upon re-encountering it, a study from China suggests. Most individuals still had low levels of antibodies, and most of those younger than 60 still had some antibodies that could neutralize the virus, according to a report published on Wednesday in The Lancet Microbe https://bit.ly/3uJpfez. "Current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are mainly focused on neutralizing antibodies," the researchers noted.
Why you shouldn’t wait to book flights for summer: Domestic airfare is expected to rise 7% each month into June. Fares are already 33% more since January.
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley recaps the almost-upset of No. 1 NC State by No. 5 Notre Dame.
EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey has closed a new deal to return to the popular ABC family comedy, from Sony Pictures TV. The network is yet to make a renewal decision but, with McLendon-Covey on board, a pickup appears likely. Securing key onscreen talent is a crucial step for long-running series as they seek […]
Ex-Philadelphia 76ers first round pick Zhaire Smith gives an update on his whereabouts as he works on an NBA comeback.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31. “It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives,” he said in the letter.
Hardaway is specifically named in one Level I and two Level II violations.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson needs fans and media to believe that he didn’t violate the rights of any of the 22 woman who have sued him for sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That makes his overall credibility directly relevant to the question of whether he should be believed when he insists that he did nothing [more]