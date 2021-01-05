The Vikings who won’t be signing futures contracts

For Minnesota, this is gearing up to be a whirlwind offseason.

The Vikings are coming off a year in which the team went 7-9, missing out on the postseason.

With the way the roster is presently constructed, Minnesota will have some decisions to make that will affect the long-term future of the team.

The team’s decisions, however small, will be crucial. Even the Vikings signing players to futures contracts is important, which the team is well in the process of doing.

But what about the players who won’t be signing futures contracts with the team? There are reports of that happening. Here’s a list of the players who will most likely be moving on.

T Aviante Collins

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that Aviante Collins is moving on from the Vikings.

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Yarbrough does not plan to sign a futures deal with the team, per Tomasson.

DT Abdullah Anderson

Photo: David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Anderson does not plan to sign a futures contract with the team, according to Tomasson.