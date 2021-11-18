Vikings Thursday injury report looks extremely promising

Minnesota received a scare on Wednesday. The Vikings had four players out from practice with non-injury-related circumstances. Two of those players were confirmed to have had false positive COVID-19 tests.

All those players were back in practice Thursday. Overall, Minnesota’s Thursday injury report is a sign that the team is pretty healthy heading into a key matchup with Green Bay on Sunday.

Here is the interim report for Week 11:

Limited:

LB Anthony Barr

CB Bashaud Breeland

G Wyatt Davis

LB Ryan Connelly

Analysis: The Vikings need Anthony Barr to be ready for Week 11. Without him, Minnesota’s linebacker position group takes a huge hit. Connelly being activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list is progress.

Full:

