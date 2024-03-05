Advertisement

Vikings re-sign pending ERFA Nick Muse

The Vikings have officially brought back one of their players for 2024.

Minnesota announced the team has re-signed tight end Nick Muse.

Muse, a 2022 seventh-round pick, was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent next week. He's appeared in in 12 total games over two seasons, playing 137 special teams snaps and two offensive snaps.

He caught one pass for 22 yards during the 2023 season.