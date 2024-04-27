Vikings select K Will Reichard with 203rd overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected kicker Will Reichard out of Alabama with the 203rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide special teams ace is the NCAA all-time points leader with 547 in his career.

He is expected to compete with John Parker Romo, who they signed in the offseason.

Reichard had a PFF grade of 94.9 on field goals and extra points, which ranked fourth among college kickers. He was also impressive in that he made 295 out of 297 career extra points and showed he has a strong enough leg for longer kicks. He was able to make 10 out of 13 career kicks from 50 yards or more.

The Crimson Tide kicker also showed he has no problem making clutch kicks time and again for Nick Saban and his team. He made big kicks in rivalry games, primetime matchups, and the college football playoffs.

For a team with such a love,hate relationship with kickers, Reichard hopes to be the longterm solution for the team.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire