Vikings reportedly never offered Justin Jefferson for No. 3 pick

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

Much was made over the course of the offseason about potential trade packages between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There were even hypothetical discussions of Justin Jefferson being included in a potential deal with the Patriots. However, a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that the Patriots were never close to trading the third overall pick. Per Schefter, the Vikings also never offered Jefferson in a trade package.

The Patriots ended up staying put and selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye third overall. Meanwhile, Minnesota traded with the New York Jets to move up from No. 11 to No. 10 and select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Schefter elaborated on his report during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“The Vikings did not offer [Jefferson]. They offered various pick packages to come up there,” said Schefter. “The Vikings had the most discussions with the Patriots. On Thursday, I texted somebody in New England. I’m like, ‘Any chance this gets done?’ And the text I got back a few hours before the draft was, ‘Zero chance.’ So clearly, the Patriots were determined to stick where they were.”

It would have been interesting to see what the Vikings’ trade packages were for the third overall selection. Evidently, the Patriots held the pick in high regard and were intent on not moving.

