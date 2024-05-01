Vikings reportedly never offered Justin Jefferson for No. 3 pick

Much was made over the course of the offseason about potential trade packages between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There were even hypothetical discussions of Justin Jefferson being included in a potential deal with the Patriots. However, a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that the Patriots were never close to trading the third overall pick. Per Schefter, the Vikings also never offered Jefferson in a trade package.

The Patriots ended up staying put and selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye third overall. Meanwhile, Minnesota traded with the New York Jets to move up from No. 11 to No. 10 and select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Schefter elaborated on his report during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“The Vikings did not offer [Jefferson]. They offered various pick packages to come up there,” said Schefter. “The Vikings had the most discussions with the Patriots. On Thursday, I texted somebody in New England. I’m like, ‘Any chance this gets done?’ And the text I got back a few hours before the draft was, ‘Zero chance.’ So clearly, the Patriots were determined to stick where they were.”

"The Vikings didn't offer the Patriots Justin Jefferson to get up to three.. They offered various pick packages to get up there & they had the most discussions with the Patriots.. The Patriots were determined to stay at three & draft Drake Maye" ~ @AdamSchefter#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AsqTDgzSrb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2024

It would have been interesting to see what the Vikings’ trade packages were for the third overall selection. Evidently, the Patriots held the pick in high regard and were intent on not moving.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire