Vikings to release QBs Mond, Mannion in roster cuts

The Vikings will waive quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion on Tuesday, according to league sources.

Mond, the 2021 third-round pick under former general manager Rick Spielman, is among the Vikings' cuts as they set the initial 53-man roster, which must be done by Tuesday afternoon. The backup quarterback competition never really got off the ground as neither Mannion nor Mond played consistently enough to prevent new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from the Raiders last week.

Mond's inconsistent accuracy and decision-making marred his performance in three preseason games, in which he completed 29 of 51 passes (56.9%) for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He came off the bench in the second half of the preseason finale at Denver, where Mond didn't get much help from teammates who dropped four passes throughout the game.

"When Kellen came in, we just could not do much," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We had a few plays where we had a chance to make something happen and couldn't."

Mond was inactive for all but two games during his rookie season. He made one appearance, playing three snaps in a loss at Green Bay.

Mannion and Mond are eligible for the practice squad. Mannion started two preseason games and completed 27 of 43 passes (62.8%) for 265 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in three appearances.

Mullens, acquired via the Aug. 22 trade with the Raiders, is expected to be the lone backup on the active roster to Kirk Cousins.

"Just studying as hard as I can," Mullens said after suiting up as an emergency option in Saturday's preseason finale at Denver. "I gotta be studying and hammering the playbook."

Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, receiver Dan Chisena, tight end Nick Muse, cornerback Nate Hairston, edge rusher Zach McCloud and center Josh Sokol will also be among at least 22 moves needed by the Vikings to set the initial roster, according to league sources.

Mannion, Muse, McCloud and Sokol are candidates to return to the practice squad, which can be formed on Wednesday. Up to 16 players can be re-signed; 10 spots are reserved for players with no more than two accrued NFL seasons while six spots are available for veteran players.

Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.