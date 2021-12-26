Vikings place two more on COVID-19/Reserve

The Vikings took a hit to their reserves on Sunday.

Minnesota announced that it placed OT Rashod Hill and QB Sean Mannion on the COVID-19/Reserve list that day.

Hill is the team’s swing tackle. Hill started the first five games of the season before Darrisaw was healthy and acclimated to the league. However, the team moved Oli Udoh to left tackle when LT Christian Darrisaw was out recently, which suggests that Hill is further behind in the offensive line pecking order than he once was.

Mannion is the Vikings’ backup quarterback. Earlier this year, Minnesota OC Klint Kubiak called Mannion “an extra coach on the field.” Mannion isn’t the kind of quarterback who can come in and salvage a season. But he can serve as a field general and helpful player to have on the sideline.

On a related note, the Vikings activated QB Kellen Mond for the Rams game today. Mond, a third-round pick, looked raw in the preseason, but could develop down the road.

The Vikings also have RB Dalvin Cook in COVID-19 protocol.