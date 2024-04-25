Vikings mock draft: seven rounds, eight picks and, yes, one quarterback

The Vikings have nine picks in the 2024 draft and two in the first round, though the way they use their supply of draft choices could be determined by what they do Thursday night, when they could trade up for a quarterback as they look for a long-term solution at the position. The Vikings will be looking for upgrades on defense, particularly at defensive line and cornerback, as they move into their second season with Brian Flores running the group. They could also pursue additional help on the offensive line, or depth at their skill positions. But the first order of business is figuring out their future at QB.

Here are the team's top needs to address heading into the NFL draft on Thursday (Round 1, 7 p.m.), Friday (Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.). The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Top offensive needs

Quarterback: There's not much mystery here. The Vikings are in the market for Kirk Cousins' successor, and they could move up from the 11th overall pick to take the highest drafted quarterback in franchise history. The price to do so would be steep, but the payoff could be enormous if they get it right.

Interior offensive line: Blake Brandel could get the first shot at the left guard spot after the Vikings re-signed him to a three-year deal, but the Vikings could still look for help at the spot. Right guard (where Ed Ingram is headed into Year 3) and center (where Garrett Bradbury will be a free agent after 2025) could be addressed, as well.

Running back: Aaron Jones will be the lead back this year, but the 29-year-old is in Minnesota on a one-year deal. Don't be surprised if the Vikings pursue another ball carrier in this draft who can compete with Ty Chandler for work alongside Jones.

Tight end: Once T.J. Hockenson returns, the Vikings should be set at the position. They could secure another pass-catcher who can help until Hockenson is ready and provide another option behind him once he's healthy.

Top defensive needs

Defensive line: The Vikings haven't taken a defensive lineman higher than the third round since drafting Sharrif Floyd in 2013. If the Vikings don't use their top pick on a quarterback, a defensive tackle who can provide interior pass rush in Flores' defense seems like a big need.

Cornerback: Shaquill Griffin will start at one outside spot while Byron Murphy Jr. moves back to the slot. Who's the other outside corner? With lots of questions remaining about Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon and Andrew Booth Jr., the Vikings could spend another high pick on an option.

Edge rusher: Adding Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel should help the Vikings replace Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport and D.J. Wonnum, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them add another dynamic rookie to the group.

Safety: Harrison Smith is back for a 13th season in Minnesota, and the Vikings still have Josh Metellus and Camryn Bynum at the position. But what does the future look like? Smith is 35, and Bynum is a free agent after the season. It's not a huge need, but the Vikings could think about replenishing their depth here.

First round: No. 3 overall (mock trade with Patriots)

Acquired with No. 193 from New England in exchange for Nos. 11 and 23, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: One of the biggest trades in Vikings history lands the quarterback the Vikings hope will lead them to the promised land. They've been impressed with Maye since last year, and they'll develop him with Josh McCown — one of Maye's former high school coaches — leading the quarterback room. Maye dealt with bouts of inaccuracy in his final year at UNC, but his 2022 season showed him at his best: confident, mobile and a powerful enough arm to throw downfield and hit shots over the middle. The Vikings would prefer to begin the year with the 21-year-old Maye backing up Sam Darnold, but if he can flourish in a Kevin O'Connell-led development process, he could be the coach's answer to Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

Other possibilities:

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: If the Patriots stay at No. 3 and pick Maye after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the Vikings could pivot to McCarthy with a trade up to No. 4 or 5. He'd also need time to develop and get stronger, but he's shown the arm strength to make many of the throws required in the Vikings' offense. If they felt he could carry their offense after playing with lots of support at Michigan, he could also be their answer.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Daniels could go second overall to the Commanders; he'd need to show he can read defenses and throw on time in the NFL, but his arm strength and athletic ability could make for a tantalizing pairing with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas: If the Vikings stay at No. 11 and decide to wait on a quarterback until later in the first round, Murphy could be their pick. He's got the kind of strength and nastiness to upgrade the Vikings' interior run defense and pass rush, though he'd have to refine his set of rush moves in the NFL.

Fourth round: No. 108 overall

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon: Jackson's size (6-3, 195 pounds) could be deployed in a similar manner to how the Vikings hope to use Griffin this season, but his real value might be as an eventual replacement for a veteran once he fills out and improves at matching receivers' breaks. He ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, and he's shown himself to be a capable run defender who isn't afraid to be physical.

Other possibilities:

Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State: The Vikings visited with Hall before the draft, and he'd give them an athletic pass rusher in the middle of a draft in which they don't currently have a Day 2 pick. His hands and footwork could help him beat guards he won't overtake on size alone. He's only 6-3 and 290 pounds, but if the Vikings can help him add muscle, he could become an effective contributor in the middle of the line.

Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas: Puni's size (6-5, 320) made him a tackle in college, but he might be a better fit as a guard or a swing player in the NFL if he can learn to leverage his size more effectively.

Fourth round: No. 129 overall

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville: He'd fit as a nickel corner behind Byron Murphy Jr. and also contribute on special teams. He's only 5-10, but isn't afraid to challenge receivers and stood out at the Senior Bowl, where he had an interception during the game and was named the top corner on his team during the practice week.

Other possibilities:

Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin: Like many Wisconsin linemen, Bortolini comes to the NFL with the technique and training to be reliable at center or guard. He's only 303 pounds, but stood out as one of the most athletic interior linemen at the combine.

T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas: One of the biggest players in the draft, Sweat (6-4, 366) would fit in immediately as a run stopper who'd be hard to move. He'd need to grow as a pass rusher.

Fifth round: No. 138 overall (mock trade with Cardinals)

Acquired in exchange for Nos. 157 and 230 overall.

Gabriel Murphy, LB, UCLA: The Vikings had a predraft meeting with Murphy, whose pass rushing moves and quickness should help overcome concerns about his size (6-2, 247). He showed he was slippery enough in college to keep blockers from overpowering him; he'll need to do the same to succeed as an edge rusher in the NFL.

Other possibilities:

Maason Smith, DT, LSU: He came to Minnesota for a predraft visit and certainly draws attention because of his size (6-5, 306). He tore an ACL at LSU, though, and would need to refine his game to keep blockers from using his height against him.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame: Hart is another sizable cornerback (6-3, 202) who would add a physical presence to the Vikings' secondary. He did some of his best work in 2023 against Marvin Harrison Jr. in Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State in September.

Fifth round: No. 167 overall

Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State: Holker played with Jaren Hall at BYU before transferring; the fact he's only 235 pounds might mean he'll struggle as a blocker, but he's a good enough receiver to give the Vikings another option behind T.J. Hockenson.

Other possibilities:

Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State: Special teams would be an immediate spot for the 6-2 safety whose size and aggressiveness could also fit in a defensive role that has him playing near the line of scrimmage.

Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville: The 5-11 receiver has impressive separation skills, though he'd have to add size and learn to deal with corners who'd try to push him around.

Sixth round: No. 177 overall

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville: Guerendo starred at the combine with impressive athletic test scores (a 4.33 40, 41.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 standing broad jump), and could give the Vikings a dynamic return man while he improves in the backfield. He'll have to show he can stay healthy, but the NFL's new kickoff rules create an obvious fit for him in the short term.

Other possibilities:

Kalen King, CB, Penn State: The 5-11 corner could end up as a safety in the NFL, where he can use his athletic ability without some of his coverage inconsistencies posing as great a risk as they might at cornerback. His special teams experience could help a team as he develops in coverage.

Brennan Jackson, LB, Washington State: Jackson's mother is a bodybuilder, and he brings plenty of aggressiveness to the football field that could fit well in Flores' scheme if he can develop and stay healthy (he tore his right ACL in 2018).

Sixth round: No. 193 overall (mock trade with Patriots)

Acquired with No. 3 in exchange for Nos. 11 and 23, a 2025 first-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick

Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa: After not receiving an invitation to the combine, the stout defensive tackle (6-4, 317) ended up making 15 predraft visits, with the Vikings among them. He'd fit immediately as a run stopper while he develops as a pass rusher.

Other possibilities:

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington: He's played through injuries the past two seasons, but showed himself to be a good fit in zone running schemes with his production in his final year at Washington. The Vikings brought him in for a visit.

Braiden McGregor, LB, Michigan: McGregor tore two ligaments and his meniscus in his knee in high school, but has come back from the injury to post impressive pass rush win rate numbers at Michigan.

Seventh round: No. 232 overall

Ryan Watts, S, Texas: A cornerback in college, he'd likely end up as a safety in the NFL who brings size (6-3, 208) and athletic ability to the position. He'll have to improve his footwork and his route recognition with help from veterans such as Smith and Metellus.

Other possibilities:

Blake Watson, RB, Memphis: He's one of the fastest backs in the draft, running a 4.4 40 at his pro day. He's only 5-9, but would fit as a third-down back and a receiving weapon.

Spencer Rolland, T, North Carolina: Maye's right tackle is an Apple Valley graduate who played at UNC after graduating from Harvard. He visited with the Vikings before the draft.