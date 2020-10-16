Vikings listed as possible landing spot for Ravens RB Gus Edwards

With Mark Ingram Jr. and J.K Dobbins both having their moments in the Ravens ground game, running back Gus Edwards could be the odd man out for this year.

Bleacher Report recently listed Edwards as a player who Baltimore should trade before the deadline. His landing target? The Vikings. Here’s what the outlet said about the choice:

“The Minnesota Vikings look like a prime landing spot after running back Dalvin Cook suffered a groin injury in Week 5. According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, he’s not expected to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and the team will assess his injury after its Week 7 bye. Running back Alexander Mattison will likely take on the lion’s share of the workload, but Cook isn’t a lock to return in the coming weeks. Instead of throwing in the towel on a 1-4 start, the Vikings should add a downhill ball-carrier who’s on a modest contract and able to flourish in offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s run-heavy scheme. Heading into Week 6, Minnesota’s rushing offense ranks fourth. Perhaps Edwards can maintain the team’s ground production while Cook sits.”

I’m not so sure Minnesota needs Edwards, to be honest. Running back Alexander Mattison is a more-than-capable backup. Running back Mike Boone adds decent depth to the team. I think if Cook is out for the whole season, then maybe. He might be reportedly out for the Falcons game, but there’s no report of him missing serious time yet.