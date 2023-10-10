Vikings' Justin Jefferson expected to land on IR and miss Bears matchup, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their best player for at least four games as they look to turn their season around.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is headed to injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

By landing on IR, Jefferson will miss at least four games. The Vikings' upcoming schedule includes a road game against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, a home Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, a visit to Green Bay in Week 8 and a trip to Atlanta in Week 9. Jefferson will be able to return for the team's Week 10 home contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson has gotten off to a record-setting start to his NFL career since being selected by the Vikings in the 2020 draft. He is already a three-time Pro Bowler and was named to his first AP All-Pro first team in 2022 after leading the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards.

The 24-year-old hauled in 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns across the Vikings' first five games in 2023. He exited Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to the injury and did not return.

Minnesota is 1-4 on the year and tied with the Bears for last place in the NFC North.