Vikings injury report: Two out, one doubtful for the Panthers game Sunday
Minnesota got off to a winning streak by doing what works on offense: running the ball with Dalvin Cook.
Of course, Dalvin Cook can make any offensive line look good, but the blockers up front were also doing a good job of leaving holes for Cook, especially against the Packers and Lions. Guard Ezra Cleveland was inconsistent in his debut against the Falcons, but since then, has improved.
Some of the success on offense can be contributed to more than just the offensive line. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. and fullback C.J. Ham have both done a good job of creating movement and blocking in space.
Now, it seems like what Minnesota wants to do on offense could be inhibited a bit. Here’s why:
OL Ezra Cleveland
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
Status: Out
DE Jordan Brailford
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
Status: Out
TE Irv Smith Jr.
Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
Status: Doubtful