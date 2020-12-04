Vikings injury report: Two key players out for Sunday against the Jaguars

All right Vikings fans, so there is some good news and some bad news in regards to Minnesota’s injury report.

The Vikings will presumably have right guard Ezra Cleveland back, barring anything unexpected.

Also, a nice development this week: Minnesota has activated Adam Thielen off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks the wide receiver will be “ready to go.”

But there is some bad news. Minnesota will be without two key contributors for the game against Jacksonville. It’s something the team has adjusted to quite a bit this year, but it should still have some effect on Sunday.

Here is the Vikings’ Friday injury report:

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Photo:Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Out

DE D.J. Wonnum

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Out