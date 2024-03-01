Advertisement

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison they're releasing him after underwhelming season as starter, per report

Jack Baer
Staff writer
·1 min read
1

The Minnesota Vikings will likely have a new starting running back for the third time in three years.

The team informed Alexander Mattison on Thursday they will release him after a single season as their starting running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated with more information.