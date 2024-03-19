Vikings host Jihad Ward on free agent visit

The Vikings are set to host outside linebacker Jihad Ward on a free agent visit, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Ward, 29, had solid back-to-back seasons with the Giants.

In 2023, he had a career-best five sacks to go with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. It came on the heels of three sacks, 43 tackles and 13 quarterback hits in 2022.

He appeared in 34 games with 20 starts in his time in New York.

Ward also has played for the Raiders, Colts, Ravens and Jaguars in the eight seasons since the Raiders made him a second-round pick.

The Vikings already have signed edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.