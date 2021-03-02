Vikings S Harrison Smith named the most likely Hall of Famer currently on Minnesota

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings took a safety in the first round of the 2012 draft. Not only has that safety remained a starter for the team, but he’s gone on to become one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.

If you didn’t know by now, that safety is Harrison Smith, a fixture in the Minnesota defense who doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Smith finished 2020 with five interceptions, 10 passes defended and a PFF grade of 74.3.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo thinks Smith is the most likely future Hall of Fame candidate the Vikings currently have on their roster. DeArdo doesn’t think the safety is a lock, though. Here’s what else he wrote:

“Smith’s career is following a similar trajectory to that of Eric Weddle, a 14-year veteran who retired last offseason. Weddle’s career, which included six Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections, could be described as “on the fence” as it relates to his future Hall of Fame odds. That means that Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, will likely need to rack up more individual accolades if he wants to improve his future Hall of Fame odds. Given his age (he turned 32 earlier this month), Smith should have several more productive seasons ahead of him.”

DeArdo tabbed Dalvin Cook as a player who’s close to Smith in his ranking of most likely Minnesota Hall of Famers.

If Minnesota wants to at least keep one starting safety around this offseason, the team may have to extend Smith. Read more about that here.

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals’ D.J. Reader posts encouraging video about injury comeback

    Cincinnati Bengals DL D.J. Reader is on the comeback trail from his injury.

  • Why Kyle Juszczyk believes Jimmy Garoppolo isn't bothered by rumors

    Noise? What noise?

  • Albert Breer: There's only one way Jimmy Garoppolo will be available for the Patriots

    There's only one way that the 49ers will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, and Albert Breer explained it on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition.

  • February's Comeback: Recovering From My Biggest Loss

    Despite containing fewer than 20 trading days throughout the month, February has been an exercise in brinksmanship and control across my trading accounts. And while the month started as one of the worst in my career, including a brutal -$240,000 loss on a single trade in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH), I finished the back half of the month with one of my strongest periods of profit in my history as a day trader. All told, after hitting bottom at around -$300,000 in the first week of the month, I was able to claw back some of that loss in the following week. However, it was the last two weeks of the month that I’ve been able to string together 10 green days in a row that brought me out of the hole and put me in the green for February by about $400,000. Those 10 green days saw me add $600,000 in gross profit, putting my daily average of that period at roughly three times my daily goal. That end-of-month recovery was of course helped by the same rapid momentum that has characterized the market recently, particularly in SPYR, Inc. (OTC: SPYR) on Wednesday and the resurgence of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short squeeze late in the month. However, what’s truly helped me regain control of my trading are the same steps I tend to take when I feel as though I’ve lost the plot of the market, including lowering my share size and scaling into positions so as to lock in profits early before stepping on the gas. Those final two weeks of February had substantially fewer, and substantially less dramatic, drawdowns, so I wasn’t constantly finding myself playing catchup in order to end the day in the green. One of the most helpful steps I was able to take in the final weeks of February was to come to each trading day more calm and collected, deliberately exercising discipline not only in my trades but in how I started my day. I say often in my live trading and recap videos on the Warrior Trading Facebook and Youtube pages, but getting in the habit of waking up after a good night’s rest, starting the day with some exercise and finding your center before making a single trade is the most surefire way of improving your trading results over the long term. It’s not easy to always do this, and some days it may not work. However, I’m going to try and carry that mentality into March and keep the momentum I’ve built up over the past couple of weeks going. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMaking Up Lost Ground Through Smaller Size And Fewer DrawdownsFinding Consistency In An Unprecedented Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ideal draft prospects for the Vikings at No. 14

    Who do you want the Minnesota Vikings to take with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices were up 10.5% over the past 24 hours on Monday morning to above $48,000, but they remain well below their all-time high of $58,313. Bitcoin prices are now up 475% in the past year, and a new survey by DataTrek Research suggests investors think 2021 could be a sequel to 2018. Where Are The Bubbles? DataTrek recently asked 394 investors where they currently see pricing bubbles in financial markets. Bitcoin was by far the most popular response at 71.8%. U.S. large-cap stocks and ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) were a distant second at just 24.3% followed by U.S. small-cap stocks and funds like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) at 16.2%. When asked if the Federal Reserve is responsible for inflating bubbles in Bitcoin and other assets, 71% of respondents answered “yes.” Of those surveyed, 60% said the exploding popularity of special acquisition companies (SPACs) has also fueled a bubble in large parts of the U.S. equity market. DataTrek Co-Founder Nicholas Colas said he was surprised at how few investors see the SPAC frenzy as a bubble contributor. “If we had asked a follow-on question about ‘is the larger bubble you’re thinking about in EVs/AVs and other disruptive tech stocks?’ the overwhelming answer would very likely have been ‘Yes,’” Colas said. Related Link: Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When' Flight To Safety Trade: The good news is that investors apparently don’t see the potential bubbles in Bitcoin and tech stocks posing the same type of systemic risk that the bubble in the mortgage market did back in 2008. Only 29% said current asset bubbles pose either a “great deal” or “a lot” of systemic risk, while 30% said they pose either “a little” or “none.” DataTrek asked investors if they knew U.S. stocks were in a bubble that would burst within one month, which asset they would buy instead of stocks. Cash was the most preferred flight-to-safety option at 52% followed by 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds at 21% and gold at 16%. Only 5% of respondents preferred Bitcoin as their flight-to-safety play. When DataTrek asked how overvalued or undervalued U.S. big tech stocks are today, 55% of respondents said they're overvalued by between 20% and 50%, while just 16% of respondents said they're overvalued by more than 50%. “Even though these results may appear benign, some 71 percent of respondents think Tech is at least 25 percent overvalued,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: Bitcoin has been a spectacular speculative investment at just about any point since the price crashed more than 70% back in 2018. However, the survey results suggest many inventors still remember the previous rise and fall of Bitcoin prices back in 2017 and 2018, and they may not be so eager to rush into the cryptocurrency as a store of value in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery TradesTesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The current S&P 500 index dividend yield is a measly 1.47%. That's pretty skimpy if you rely on dividend income. Fortunately, you can do a lot better than 1.47%. Here are three dividend stocks that are an income investor's dream.

  • Packers promote 4 coaches, hire 4 other coaches

    The Packers made four promotions and four hires, completing Matt LaFleur's coaching staff to start 2021.

  • Sixers credit assistant Sam Cassell for Ben Simmons’ offensive success

    The Philadelphia 76ers give credit to assistant Sam Cassell for his work with Ben Simmons on the offensive end.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ohio State's Shaun Wade cracks top 100 prospects

    Here are Yahoo Sports' 2021 NFL draft prospects, Nos. 96 to 100 (and we couldn't break a tie for the final spot, so you receive a bonus prospect.

  • Orlovsky: Bears need to go all in on Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson trade

    NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Bears, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy need to go all in on a quarterback.

  • Chiefs GM Brett Veach provides injury update on Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

    Some new injury information on Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz from Chiefs GM Brett Veach.

  • Report: Colts would host Bucs for 17th game in 2021

    Colts may host Tom Brady in a 17th game.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Ciryl Gane responds to Dana White’s underwhelming reaction to UFC Fight Night 186 win

    Ciryl Gane understands why UFC president Dana White might not have been thrilled with the UFC Fight Night 186 headliner.

  • What should the Patriots make of the Mac Jones/Tom Brady comparisons?

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has drawn a lot of comparisons to Tom Brady recently. Mike Rodak explains what we should make of those comparisons on Arbella Early Edition.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Kevin Durant out through All-Star break, replaced by Domantas Sabonis in All-Star Game

    Kevin Durant was named the captain of the East after leading the conference in All-Star votes.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Tyrese Haliburton excelling from deep

    Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.