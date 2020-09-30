Vikings guard Dakota Dozier listed as the team’s hidden gem

Vikings guard Dakota Dozier went from useful reserve with the Vikings to full-time starter this year.

He started four games in relief of the injured Josh Kline last season. So far, he has started all three games for the Vikings after winning the left guard spot in training camp.

The interior three didn’t look great against the Titans pass rush near the end of the game, but overall the group mostly hasn’t been a disappointment.

After the Vikings terminated Kline’s contract this offseason, there was a chance that this offensive line group could be worse than it was last year. So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Bleacher Report likes what it has seen from Dozier. The outlet listed the guard as Minnesota’s hidden gem this season. Here’s what it said about the Vikings guard:

“Dozier took the job and has run with it. He has started all three games and been responsible for just one sack and zero penalties in 171 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s one of the few bright spots for a disappointing offense.”

It remains to be seen what the general narrative will be about this Vikings offensive line this season. I think the team has some glaring weaknesses that have been exposed through three games, but I don’t think the offensive line has been the weakest part of the team.