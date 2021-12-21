Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on the last-second touchdown: ‘It didn’t matter at that point’

Say what you will about Mike Zimmer, the Vikings head coach can be refreshingly candid in press conferences.

Zimmer has called out his kickers in the past. He called out his own team for a lack of conditioning this preseason. Sure, there was that time he said DE Danielle Hunter had a tweak, but for the most part, Zimmer speaks honestly about his team and the overall game.

So when asked about the last-second touchdown the Bears had on Monday, Zimmer delivered yet another truthful response:

“It didn’t matter at that point. I thought the game should’ve been over on the play before. It was 6 seconds on the clock. But we won’t talk about the clocks in Chicago here anymore.”

NFL fans who only caught the final score might have thought this game was close. However, Chicago QB Justin Fields found WR Jesper Horsted for a 19-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bears within six as time expired.

The Vikings had the game well in hand by then. Zimmer was right — that didn’t matter. Minnesota moves to 7-7 with the win.