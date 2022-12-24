Vikings back in front after T.J. Hockenson’s second TD of the day

An apparent interception by the Giants came off the board in the third quarter and the Vikings made the most of their reprieve.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson went up and over a couple of Giants defenders to haul in a 15-yard pass from Kirk Cousins for his second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter. The score ended a run of 13 straight points by the Giants and Greg Joseph‘s extra point put the Vikings back in front 17-13 on their home field.

Cousins appeared to be picked off by Giants rookie cornerback Cordale Flott on a pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen, but replays showed that he was unable to secure the ball before it hit the ground. A couple of completions to Justin Jefferson got the Vikings moving again and they were able to cap off the drive with the Hockenson score.

The Giants had two productive drives in the third quarter, but the Vikings pass rush was able to force a pair of field goals. The first came after a Daniel Jones incompletion under pressure and the second was after Danielle Hunter sacked Jones. Hunter is now up to 2.5 sacks on the day.

