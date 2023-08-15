Vikings 53-man roster prediction 6.0: Post Seahakws game

The Minnesota Vikings saw some of their roster decisions become both easier and more difficult after a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

When you look at the Vikings, there are multiple battles with real intrigue. From defensive line to wide receiver and cornerback, there are quite a few players that are fighting for those last roster spots.

Before Thursday’s preseason game, we released our latest 53-man roster prediction that had a few surprises. A few days removed from the loss in Seattle, we have updated our predictions. Here is our latest projection for the Vikings 53-man roster.

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

After the first preseason game, this hasn’t changed. Hall showed some positive signs and Mullens played well in the first half. The third quarterback rule is going to have multiple teams rostering three quarterbacks.

Running back

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

Keeping five running backs is something that the team did last season and could easily do again with McBride having been a seventh-round pick this year. However, his performance isn’t one that you can keep on the 53-man roster right now. That can change over the next two weeks, but as it sits, McBride won’t make the roster.

Wide receiver

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 6

This group was at five previously, but they go up to six with how well the back end of the group has been during camp. Reagor has shown flashes of both competence and excellent route running and Powell was being confused for Jefferson during a few routes on during practice. This is a talented bunch and the Vikings are in a good position.

Tight end

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

In previous versions of these projections, I have kept four tight ends. With how well the wide receiver group has performed, the tight ends get one less. I believe Nick Muse will make the practice squad with Mundt edging him out due to experience, especially after O’Connell called Mundt the best third tight end in the NFL.

Offensive line

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 9

No real surprises here. The Vikings having zero turnover on the offensive line is a real surprise considering their recent history, but continuity is a great thing. If Dalton Risner ends up getting signed, that could throw a wrench into this.

Defensive line

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 6

This is the toughest group to project. I have had two nose tackles on this depth chart in the past, but Calvin Avery hasn’t been playing well. He struggled against the Seahawks and that has him off the 53-man roster.

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

The Vikings will try to keep Carter II on the active roster after giving him a record in guarantees for a UDFA not named La’el Collins, but he doesn’t make this projection. We knew he had a long way to go, but it’s a steeper climb than anticipated. Vilain makes the roster in this prediction with an excellent performance on Thursday against the Seahawks.

Inside linebacker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

This is a very difficult unit to pick. With the special teams utility and blitzing acumen that Pace provides, that will be enough to earn him a roster spot on this team and he has proven that on every snap. Dye has put together a good training camp and his special teams acumen can’t be overlooked.

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

Tay Gowan is going to make this decision difficult. He’s had a good training camp with the athletic profile to be successful as well. This could be a group that gets to keep six, but the safety room having five players could make that difficult.

Safety

effrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

This group is arguably the best on the team. Metellus is getting big nickel first-team snaps consistently and Cine is getting better every day. Pair those with Ward playing well and it’s going to be very difficult to say no to any of these guys. Theo Jackson has been really good during training camp. Don’t sleep on him making some noise.

Specialist

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

This group is relatively simple, but it could get complicated. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said there would be a kicking competition between Joseph and Jack Podlesny. Wright ended up beating out Jordan Berry when he was just thought to be a camp leg. Never count out a specialist from winning a job. We will learn more about the specialist job once Podlesny gets an opportunity in the preseason.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81423,81390,81420,81331,81399,81395]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire