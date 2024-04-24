Vikes. Lions delayed by weather

Apr. 24—LOOGOOTEE — The Barr-Reeve Vikings and Loogootee Lions will need another day and dry conditions before they get to complete Tuesday's Blue Chip Conference baseball match up.

With one out in the top of the fourth, the game was suspended with Barr-Reeve leading 3-0 at Les Page Field.

Both teams put one runner on in the first inning, as Levi Lester reached for the Vikes against Isaac Waggner, while Jake Pauw struck out three, but Waggner reached with a single for the Lions.

In spite of the rain coming down in a steady drizzle, B-R picked up its first run in the top of the inning as Seth Wagler walked and a double from Tyler Graber made it 1-0.

The Lions went down in order in the bottom of the second as Pauw picked up his fourth K of the night.

B-R saw Ethan Graber reach to open the third and he found himself on third when Pauw doubled to make it 2-0. The Vikes also added a run, as Kylan Lengacher walked with the bases loaded and gave B-R a 3-0 lead. Pauw continued to mow the Lions down on the bump, striking out the side for his seventh K on just 42 pitches.

Unfortunately, with Barr-Reeve up in the top of the fourth the rains came much harder and the game was suspended.

When the game resumes, B-R will have a runner on second with one out. Pauw had 42 pitches and Waggner had 80.

No date has been set to finish the BCC conference game.