National Signing Day Live
Yahoo Sports and Rivals analysts break down the 2017 class, where the top recruits are headed and what it means for college football's elite programs.
Get the latest National Signing Day news with Rivals' live blog
Alabama wins 2017 team rankings title | Top uncommitted recruit makes decision
5-star Ohio State signee pranks Urban Meyer, Meyer gets him back in a big way
MSU signing day drama strikes again with DL commit's arrest
Watch: Recruit chucks Mississippi St. hat from table before picking Ole Miss
3.7k