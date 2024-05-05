Video: Watch UFC 301 post-fight press conference live stream on MMA Junkie

UFC 301 takes place Saturday at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro, and you can watch a live video stream of the post-event news conference here on MMA Junkie.

Expected to take part in the press conference are the winners of the top main card bouts, including the flyweight championship fight of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, as well as the co-main event of Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo.

You can watch the press conference in the video above, which will go live upon the conclusion of the headlining bout.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

