Video: Watch Friday’s UFC on ESPN 56 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET

UFC on ESPN 56 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+). In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC on ESPN 56 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie