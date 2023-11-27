Video shows UFC champ Sean Strickland hold man at gunpoint in front of his home

Dramatic video shows the moment UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland held a man at gunpoint during an unexpected confrontation in front of his home.

The video begins with a man stumbling onto Strickland’s driveway in between two vehicles. It then pans to Strickland walking out out of his front door and holding the man at gunpoint in his driveway. Another man in a red shirt appears in the next frame while siren lights flash. The man who stumbled onto Strickland’s driveway is then seen walking on the street, but Strickland approaches him and pushes him to the ground. He points the gun at the man again, imploring him to “sit the f*ck down.”

It’s unclear when the incident took place, but Strickland on Monday posted the home security footage to his Instagram page. Circumstances of the situation are unclear, but according to Strickland, he believed the man was trying to steal his car. That apparently wasn’t the case as the man was fleeing from a security guard who was in pursuit of him after an earlier alleged domestic violence incident.

You can see the video below and read Strickland’s caption below:

Here’s what I know….The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car..He was arrested.

Strickland, 32, is in the middle of preparing for the first defense of his middleweight title. He’s slated to meet Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 297 main event Jan. 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie