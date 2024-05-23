Video shows Delta workers hurling college golf team's clubs onto concrete tarmac

Delta Airlines has apologized after baggage handlers were seen casually throwing the East Tennessee State University’s Men’s Golf Team’s golf club bags onto the concrete ground of the airport tarmac.

The team’s head coach, Jake Amos, took video showing handlers throwing the bags as the team was traveling to Carlsbad, California, for the NCAA championships on Tuesday.

“Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care…” the team said on X sharing the video.

In the footage, one handler is seen throwing several golf club bags onto the tarmac where they rolled around before another handler loaded them onto a cart.

Kevin Brown, the East Tennessee State University’s Assistant AD for Communications, said the clip was filmed as the team was flying into San Diego.

Delta said in a statement: "We apologize to the ETSU Golf team and ask for a mulligan on how their equipment was handled. We’re in direct contact with the Bucs to ensure they have what they need to successfully compete in the NCAAs.”

On X, Delta responded to the video saying: "We’re so sorry this is how your golf clubs were handled. It’s not who we are. And we’re working to make it right, so you’ll have everything you need to compete at the tournament this weekend."

The video, which has racked up over 8.8 million views and over 5,999 retweets, saw users criticize the airline for its handling of the delicate cargo.

“Those guys are called 'baggage smashers' for a reason,” one X user commented.

“Why not back the cart up 20 feet and set them on it? Then they don’t have to lift and move twice?” another added.

One user said that Delta had broken his golf driver shaft before.

“It’s is who you are. You broke my driver shaft in half and when I submitted my complaint, Delta refused to reimburse me for the damage,” he commented. "My bag was a canvas bag just like theirs."

It’s not clear if any of the team’s equipment was damaged. The NCAA Division 1 golf championships kick off Friday at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com