Video: Reaction to Alex Perez’s KO win over Matheus Nicolau at UFC on ESPN 55

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” our panel reacted to the results of UFC on ESPN 55 this past Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Alex Perez picked up his first win since 2020, putting away Matheus Nicolau with a brutal second-round knockout. Bogdan Guskov also made a big statement in the second round of his co-main event bout as he put away veteran Ryan Spann with a TKO.

So what do these results mean? What should be next for Perez?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Farah Hannoun, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia weigh in on the results from UFC on ESPN 55.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie