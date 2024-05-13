Video: Mike Tyson, Jake Paul have playful faceoff at first press conference in New York

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson concluded their first press conference Monday in New York with a faceoff, and both men appeared to be at ease.

In advance of their July 20 boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul (9-1) and Tyson (50-6) kicked off their two-city press conference tour at Apollo Theater in Harlem.

After being friendly with each other at times on the stage during the press conference and in front of a lively crowd, Paul and Tyson came face to face.

Can’t believe we just saw Mike Tyson and Jake Paul actually face off 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hNlvKZWDUG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 13, 2024

The build to Paul vs. Tyson continues Thursday with a second press conference at Texas Live! in Arlington.

