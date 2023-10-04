VIDEO: What Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said about Ohio State in previewing the matchup

Ohio State and Maryland will be meeting in the ‘Shoe at high Noon on Saturday, and it’s a bit of an underrated matchup between two undefeated teams. And while we’re at it, someone needs to explain why Maryland is not yet ranked at a pretty dominant looking 5-0 to start the year.

Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley has done a good job of building up this program to where it looks like the Terps will be able to provide more than a puncher’s chance at knocking off one or more of the three big teams in the conference — Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

That first opportunity happens on Saturday and Locksley met with the local media this week to preview a fairly sizeable game for his program. We weren’t there for Locksley’s presser, but we have it for your absorption and consumption thanks to “Inside the Black and Gold’s” YouTube Channel.

During his press conference, Locksley expresses admiration for the Buckeye program, what an opportunity it is, the players that could be an issue to contain, and much more.

As a reminder, Ohio State and Maryland are set to kick off at Noon ET on Saturday. We’ll continue to provide coverage leading up to the game and will have some reaction during and after the contest as well.

