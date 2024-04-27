Video: LFA’s Kendra McIntyre ragdoll KOs opponent with absolutely vicious head kick

Max Holloway may have MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month, Knockout of the Year, and beyond locked up with his buzzer-beating finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, but that hasn’t stopped other fighters from submitting their entry into the conversation.

At LFA 182, Kendra McIntyre did exactly that Friday night.

In Round 3 of a strawweight contest against Katarina Legorreta, McIntyre (3-1) created a knockout highlight that will be replayed for the rest of her career. Not to mention, it was the first of her career, too.

Legorreta (2-1) was clearly fatigued as she offered a labored left hand. McIntyre didn’t even bother to block it. Instead, she ate on the chin, fired off a right hand and ended the fight with a vicious left head kick that sent her opponent crashing to the canvas like a ragdoll.

Check out video of the devastating knockout in the video below (via X):

The moment for McIntyre, 28, was the first finish of her young career. Her first pro fight was last March, which she won by unanimous decision. She followed that up with another over Alandria Rosales before suffering the first loss of her career in January. Then, she bounced back into the win column on Friday with one of the most brutal knockouts ever witnessed.

Could you imagine if McIntyre manages to top her first-ever knockout?

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie