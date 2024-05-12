Video: KSW 94 delivers one of MMA’s greatest walkouts ever – for a 14-second fight
It’s never a good sign when a fighter’s walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it’s in a losing effort.
Artur Szpilka let his creative juices flow Saturday at KSW 94 at Ego Arena in Gdansk, Poland, when he revealed a very unique entrance to the cage for his heavyweight co-main event with Arkadiusz Wrzosek.
Szpilka emerged in front of camera chamber with medical cords strapped to him. He then emerged and made his walk down the entrance in a scene that’s never happened before in MMA history (via X):
OK we may have just seen the greatest entrance in MMA history tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/s8RbnUAucg
— OOC MMA (@oocmma) May 11, 2024
Unfortunately for Szpilka (3-1), the captivating entrance was the high point of his night. He charged at Wrzosek (5-0) in the opening moments and got clipped with a shot that sent him to the mat. Wrzosek landed a few shots to the side of the head, and the fight was over in a mere 14 seconds (via X):
🇵🇱 Arkadiusz Wrzosek claims a lightning-fast TKO over Artur Szpilka in just 14 seconds at #KSW94.
That's how you make a statement! 🔥
XTB #KSW94 | Viaplay | KSWTV pic.twitter.com/DqLHyBGUQM
— KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 11, 2024
The result showed once again that in MMA, it’s always important to show off personality for the fans, but ultimately what matters most is the results.