Video: KSW 94 delivers one of MMA’s greatest walkouts ever – for a 14-second fight

It’s never a good sign when a fighter’s walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it’s in a losing effort.

Artur Szpilka let his creative juices flow Saturday at KSW 94 at Ego Arena in Gdansk, Poland, when he revealed a very unique entrance to the cage for his heavyweight co-main event with Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

Szpilka emerged in front of camera chamber with medical cords strapped to him. He then emerged and made his walk down the entrance in a scene that’s never happened before in MMA history (via X):

OK we may have just seen the greatest entrance in MMA history tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/s8RbnUAucg — OOC MMA (@oocmma) May 11, 2024

Unfortunately for Szpilka (3-1), the captivating entrance was the high point of his night. He charged at Wrzosek (5-0) in the opening moments and got clipped with a shot that sent him to the mat. Wrzosek landed a few shots to the side of the head, and the fight was over in a mere 14 seconds (via X):

🇵🇱 Arkadiusz Wrzosek claims a lightning-fast TKO over Artur Szpilka in just 14 seconds at #KSW94. That's how you make a statement! 🔥 XTB #KSW94 | Viaplay | KSWTV pic.twitter.com/DqLHyBGUQM — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 11, 2024

The result showed once again that in MMA, it’s always important to show off personality for the fans, but ultimately what matters most is the results.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie