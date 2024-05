Video: Five-star Dakorien Moore backs off of LSU pledge

Five-star Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 Rivals250, announced on social media Thursday that he would be backing off of his commitment to LSU. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson discuss what's next for Moore.

